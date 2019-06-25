Sudan: April 6 Forces Urges Speeding up Formation of Interim Government

Khartoum — The Forces of the April 6 Declaration have affirmed, at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Forum held under the slogan "Issues of Political Status Quo and Solutions", that the next stage would be for youth as they represent the key engine of the revolution. They urged the forces of freedom and change and the military council to accelerate the formation of the interim government, demanding them to forgive each other and forget bitterness and bile in order to take into account the conditions of the Sudanese citizen. The member of the April 6 Forces Sisi Fadl Sisi said that the revolution was made by young people and that by announcing the April 6 Forces, the revolution returned to its normal and legal path, urging the youth to organize themselves and to make all youth components to respond to them to form a transitional government, explaining that the exclusion of other political forces and domination of power will deepen the wounds and do not come well. It is worth mentioning that the forum was organized by the April 6 Forces, which includes the United National Front, the Revolution Youth Council, the Revolutionary Youth Alliance, the Sudanese Renaissance Forces and the Voice of the Margin.