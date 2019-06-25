Sudan: Govt Affirms Its Solidarity With Sister Ethiopia

Khartoum — Sudan has affirmed its solidarity with Ethiopia and its stand against any attempt to undermine its stability and its democratic experiment and the peaceful co-existence between all components of the Ethiopian people.

During a meeting organized by the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry for the diplomatic missions accredited to Addis Ababa, the head of Sudan mission to Ethiopia, Ambassador Anas Al-Tayeb Al-Jailani, has condemned the foiled coup attempt in Amhara region which led to death of the region's governor and a number of officials and military leaders, besides death of the Ethiopian Chief of Staff in Addis Ababa.

Ambassador Al-Jailani has expressed Sudan condolences to the Ethiopian leadership and people on the losses of senior officials and leaders in the coup attempt.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its confidence on the capability of Ethiopia to surpass these circumstances and to continue its efforts in boosting stability, democracy and development in its territories and contributing positively to the stability, peace and development at the region.