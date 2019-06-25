Sudan: Gezira State Wali Inaugurates Agricultural Mobilization

Medani June, 24(SUNA) - Gezira state Caretaker Wali Maj (Gen) Ahmed Hannan Ahmed inaugurated Monday at Zakat Chamber the financial operations program for agricultural mobilization of the current summer season.

The program targeted offering finance for 479 farmers with a total cost of SDG 6.5 million distributed to localities in the state based on population density and the proportion of poverty amongst farmers.

SUNA understood that Zakat Chamber Secretary Sheik AL Fatih Abdel Raouf has presented the chamber's program aimed supporting public livelihood.

He said that the Zakat Chamber achieved a revenue of SDG84 million.

He predicted for more revenue by the year end estimated of about SDG600 million.

He said there was an estimated increase of 100 percent for school supportive program as he said the program targeted 34 thousand male and female students distributed throughout the state's localities costing SDG24 millions.