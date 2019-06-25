Sudan: Declaration of April 6 Revolution Launched

Khartoum — The Declaration of the Youth Forces of the April 6 Revolution, which was launched Monday at the Sudan News Agency, called for opportunities for young competencies in leading positions in all the state's institutions and the active participation of the revolutionary youth forces, of the April 6 Youth Declaration Forces in all institutions of the government.

At the regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA), The declaration, which was read by Yasser Mohamed Musa, pointed to the need for strong foreign relations based on the national interests and reactivating the people's diplomacy, and the amendment of the Election Law to include the proportion lists of youth representing 30% of the seats of the legislative councils at the national and states levels.

The declaration has stressed the importance of solving the issues and requirements of the youths and realizing their ambitions and creating jobs and free education and rehabilitation through internal and external opportunities, and giving attention to the development of productive sectors, especially agriculture, the animal resources and mining.

The declaration called for the interim period to be devoted to issues of peace and economy, lifting injustice and reparation, creating a political climate for free and fair elections, convening a comprehensive conference on all issues of the country and developing a strategic vision.

The declaration called for a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident of the sit-in, the issue of the martyrs and the wounded, accountability of the culprits through fair and prompt courts, and the release of prisoners of war, political detainees and those sentenced in political cases.

He stressed the necessity of positive discrimination in the civil service, the regular forces and the diplomatic representation for all citizens, equitable distribution of power and wealth and comprehensive development of the national schemes.