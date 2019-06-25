Sudan: El Mahdi Questioned in Case Against Leaders 1989 Coup

Khartoum — The prosecution finished the questioning of El Sadig El Mahdi, president of the National Umma Party, and retired Lt Gen Mahdi Babu Nimer about the coup d'état in 1989. The case against the leaders of the former regime for orchestrating the military coup in 1989 was filed by leading Sudanese lawyers in May.

The lawyers think all those responsible for the 1989 coup should be charged with undermining the constitutional order.

Lawyer Muez Hadra, spokesman for the team of lawyers that filed the case, said in a statement on Sunday: "The proceedings are moving in a planned manner, so that the prosecution is expected to finish all its work soon and the case will be ready for submission to the court in the coming weeks."

Hadra also said that the prosecution listened to the testimony of retired Lt Gen Fadlallah Burma last week.

It was stated that the indictment council is made up of the prominent lawyers Kamal El Jazouli, El Sir El Hibir, and Mohamed El Hafiz.