Sudan: Hemeti - Sudan Provides 'Largest Force' in Alliance Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen

Khartoum — The deputy chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) Mohamed Hamdan, better known as Hemeti, said that Sudan provides "the largest force" in the alliance against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. This alliance is led by Saudi Arabia. According to Hemeti there is no interference in Sudan from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

Hemeti added that the financial assistance provided by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to strengthen the financial position of Sudan and to meet urgent needs of the Sudanese people arrived at the Central Bank of Sudan. He emphasized that no money went into his personal account or anybody else's.

The total amount of money provided by Saudi Arabia and UAE is three billion dollars, including a deposit at the Central Bank of Sudan of 500,000 dollars.

Criticism

In response to criticism directed at the TMC, Hemeti said that Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt did not impose any agenda or orientation on Sudan, nor did they post any personnel in the Sudan. Their role is limited to aiding and helping the Sudanese people, Hemeti said.