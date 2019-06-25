Sudan: Demonstrations All Over Sudan During the Weekend, Protestors Hurt in El Obeid

Sudan — Sudanese protestors held evening demonstrations and public speeches all over Sudan last weekend. They demanded civilian rule and wanted those who violently broke up the sit-in in front of the General Command in Khartoum on June 3 to be held accountable. In El Obeid several demonstrators were hurt.

El Obeid in North Kordofan witnessed several evening demonstrations and speeches, to which the authorities responded with excessive violence, causing injuries among the demonstrators.

Osman Hasan, a leading member of the AFC in El Obeid, told Radio Dabanga that the protests continued in the form of public discussions and evening demonstrations, in which the protestors called for civilian rule and a transparent investigation into the breakup of the Khartoum sit-in.

Hasan said a heavy deployment of security forces on the streets of the city caused panic among the residents.

Wad Madani

Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, witnessed a demonstration of lawyers before the District Court on Sunday.

Mujahid El Rafee, a leading member of the Alliance for Freedom and Change in Wad Madani, said that during the vigil, the lawyers demanded civilian rule and accountability for the perpetrators of the massacre in Khartoum. They also condemned the presence of Janjaweed militiamen (Rapid Support Forces) in Khartoum and the states capitals.

There was also a a rally in El Halawin in northern El Gezira yesterday, where the AFC addressed hundreds of citizens on the political situation in the country and the necessity to establish a civilian government that fulfils the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Port Sudan

On Saturday, Port Sudan in Red Sea state witnessed a number of evening speeches calling for civilian rule and a transparent investigation into the June 3 massacre in Khartoum.

Journalist Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga that the Alliance for Freedom and Change held a political speech at the former National Congress Party premises in Port Sudan on Sunday. The AFC held other speeches in other districts of the city as well.

Sinada pointed out that the attendees to the meetings agreed with the demands for civilian rule and an independent investigation into the breakup of the sit-in in Khartoum. They also wanted an end to the internet blackout in the country.

The AFC in Port Sudan also called for "a march of millions" on June 30.

Singa

On Saturday evening, Singa, the capital of Sennar witnessed three marches calling for civilian rule and punishment of the perpetrators of the General Command massacre.

One of the participants in the demonstration told Radio Dabanga that they will continue their protests until the perpetrators of the massacre at the General Command will be punished and civilian rule will be established. They also demanded the removal of the Janjaweed from the town and an end to the internet blackout.