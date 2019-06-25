Ghana: University Don Lauds New Education Reforms

The Dean of the School of Education and Leadership, University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Jonathan Fletcher, has lauded the implementation of new reforms in the country's education sector, particularly in the colleges of education front, saying, "It is a good move and we must support the initiative."

He explained that, education constituted the most important aspect of development, emphasising that, no matter the introduction of strategies, the involvement of teachers was key in any initiative.

Prof. Fletcher was speaking at the 11th annual congregation of the Fosu College of Education here, on Tuesday.

A total of 325 students graduated with a Diploma in Education, after pursuing a three-year programme at the college.

Prof. Fletcher mentioned the introduction of the three-year Bachelor of Education programme for the colleges of education, teacher licensure examination and other initiatives by the government, and said it would further help in streamlining teacher education.

He stated the need for teachers to adapt to changes in the current dispensation, in order to make the desired impact.

The Dean indicated that, professionalism among others had to be promoted through series of training, adding, "Professionalism does not just happen, it has to be nurtured."

Prof. Fletcher stressed the need for a critical look at quality education and called for the provision of adequate resources, as well as the institution of structures to enhance quality education delivery.

He admonished teacher trainees to devote quality time to their studies since that would mould them to be better teachers.

Prof. Fletcher urged the graduands to exhibit the tenets of integrity and creativity in the discharge of their duties as teachers.

The Principal of Fosu College of Education, Dr Anthony Baabereyir, in his address, appealed to the government to give financial clearance for the recruitment of key staff for the colleges, saying that, the shortage of key staff in the institution was affecting academic work on campus.

The principal indicated that management had written to the government through the appropriate agencies, seeking clearance to fill critical vacant positions within the organisation.

Additionally, Dr Baabereyir appealed to the government to support the rehabilitation of existing structures, as well as the construction of additional ones to address the challenges of staff at the institution, noting that most of the structures had not seen any renovation since they were constructed in the 1960s.

"An audit conducted recently shows that most of the electrical fittings have expired and needed replacement," he said.

Dr Baabereyir further said that, the laboratory equipment used for practicals had become obsolete, saying, "Recently, management had to borrow laboratory equipment from a nearby senior high school to enable our students undertake practicals on campus."

He appealed to the government through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), to make resources available for the completion of ongoing projects at the school.