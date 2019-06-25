Ghana: Water, Building, Construction Exhibition Opens in Accra Tomorrow

An exhibition on water, building and construction is expected to be held in Accra from tomorrow, June 26 to 28.

It aims to create a two-way flow of information for visitors and participants which will help them analyse their sector needs more precisely and set in place the necessary steps for expansion and improvement in those areas.

Organised by the Water Africa & West Africa Building and Construction, the event is also to mark the group's 25th anniversary.

The event would include seminars to be handled by experts in water, sanitation and building and construction industry to run alongside the exhibition.

Austria, Belgium, China, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, France, Germany and Ghana, are among the exhibitors at the event.

It would be opened by Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation & Water Resources, while the water seminar, which would be chaired by Dr Joseph Addo Ampofo, former director of the CSIR-Water Research Institute, would look at progress towards Sustainable Development Goals, water management, rural water and sanitation, and techniques to improve water and sanitation projects.

Vera Mills -Odoi, Project Director, Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE), is also expected to chair the Building & Construction seminar and give a presentation on "Mentoring for Positive Youth Workforce in Construction - A 21st Century approach.

The programme will also include financing infrastructure projects, development control, sustainable solutions for both urban and rural housing, and excellence in green design.