Ghana: Fake Soldier Arrested

A self-styled soldier, who posed as a Captain of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) attached to the Office of the President has been arrested at Aplaku, in Accra, last Saturday.

Suspect Prince Essel, who was apprehended, dressed in a military uniform had with him a jack knife, a pair of handcuffs, one bayonet, a number of military recruitment forms, first aid box containing two lighters and a roll of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

He is custody of the police assisting in investigations, the head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said on June 22, at about 2:30p.m a team of police was returning from duty and on reaching Aplaku met the suspect driving a white Mitsubishi Gallant saloon car with registration number GW 7991-12 towards the old barrier in Accra.

DSP Tenge said Essel on seeing the team in a vehicle, tried to hide, which made the police suspicious.

She said the police arrested the fake soldier, and when interrogated he could not mention his unit at the GAF.

"A search on him revealed ten complimentary cards bearing his name as Captain of the GAF and at the Office of the President," she added.

DSP Tenge said Essel upon further interrogation denied being a military officer, and that investigations were ongoing.

She cautioned the public to desist from wearing accoutrements of security agencies, saying offenders would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.