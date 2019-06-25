Ghana: Sports Ministry Sends Goodwill Message to Stars

THE Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has sent its goodwill message on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the good people of Ghana, to the senior national football team, Black Stars as the team competes in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Egypt 2019 tournament.

The sector Minister is confident the Stars, who have over the years been a force to reckon with, judging from their performances in previous editions of the tournament, is very capable of ending the 37-year-long wait and annex the AFCON trophy for the fifth time.

"Government can asure the nation that all logistics have been provided. The team must continue to live in unity and be committed to the task ahead as indicated by the President when he met the players prior to their departure for the tournament.

"As the President said, without teamwork, you cannot succeed so teamwork is absolutely critical. You have to work for each other. Helping each other to win the trophy, that's the teamwork we are looking at," a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations, Elvis Adjei-Baah, added.

The Sports Minister, the statement added, is appealing to Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars and passionately support the team as they strive to make the nation proud.

"There is no doubt that a spirited support for our gallant team during the tourney will surely spur them on to deliver the trophy for Ghana."