Ghana: KPMG Appoints New Senior Partner

Mr Anthony K Sarpong has been appointed as the Senior Partner of KPMG in Ghana, with additional jurisdiction over the firm's business in Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia.

Mr Sarpong whose appointment takes effect from October 1 2019 succeeds Nii Amanor Dodoo who retires from the firm on September 30, 2019 after six years at the helm and 40 years of impactful service to KPMG.

A statement issued by the company in Accra yesterday said in his new role, Mr Sarpong would take the reins of the largest professional services firm in Ghana and would lead a team of about 400 skilled professionals working in the firm's audit, tax and advisory businesses.

Mr Sarpong according to the statement was currently a Partner and Head of Audit in KPMG. He doubles as the sector lead for KPMG's Financial Services line of business and is also the Risk Management Partner.

Mr Sarpong is a Chartered Accountant with over 21 years of experience in audit and advisory services across a number of sectors including Financial Services; Consumer and Industrial Markets (CIM); and Telecom, Media and Technology. He leads some of the firm's largest and complex cross-functional engagements.

He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG); Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA).

He is also a member of the University of Ghana Business School's Advisory Board, Vice President of STOBA, Chairman of Mary Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Parish (MMGCCP) Education Endowment Fund and the Ag. Chairman of ENACTUS, Ghana.

Mr Sarpong holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Financial Risk Management from London Metropolitan University, UK; Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Manchester, UK; and a First Class Honours in Business Administration (Accounting option) from the University of Ghana.

In addition, he holds a professional certificate in Taxation from the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana and a certificate in investment and securities from the Ghana Stock Exchange.

He joined KPMG as a trainee accountant in 1997 and rose through the ranks to be admitted into partnership of the firm in 2006.

Nii Amanor Dodoo described Anthony as "an astute and dependable leader, a professional who will provide the continued impetus for KPMG to remain the clear choice, make our clients see the difference in us; develop and train our people to continue being extraordinary; and retain the levels of trust that our communities deserve to have in us".

"He has the breadth and depth of proven experience, leading large teams to deliver on complex projects, and the skills and experience to guide the firm as we work shoulder to shoulder with our clients. The Partners and staff of KPMG have every confidence in him to take the firm to the next expected level," he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Sarpong paid tribute to Nii Amanor for leading the growth and resurgence of KPMG during his tenure as the Senior Partner.

He further acknowledged the great heights to which the current leadership has raised the firm.