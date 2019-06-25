Ghana: Woman Murdered At Odumase-Krobo

Koforidua — A woman, identified as Sandra Tetteh, 21, has been murdered by unknown persons at Agbom, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo, in the Eastern Region.

The body of the deceased which was found in a gutter, partly naked with bruises on the neck, has been deposited at the mortuary at the Atua Government Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile the police in Odumase-Krobo have arrested and detained the boyfriend of the deceased, Kwao Noah, 20, and his friend, Abass Teye, who people alleged went to out to town with the deceased the night before the murder, to help the police in investigations.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times.

He said the police had a distress call on Sunday at about 6:40am from the cousin of the deceased, one Gifty Yuhunu, a petty trader, that she received a call that the deceased has been found dead and lying in a gutter in the area.

DSP Tetteh said when the police proceeded to the scene they found the body of the deceased lying in the gutter partly naked, and bruises found on her neck, which made the police to suspect foulplay.

He said photographs have been taken at the scene and the body conveyed to the Atua Government Hospital for autopsy.