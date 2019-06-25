Ghana: UHAS Admits 874 Students for Sandwich Programmes

Sokode-Lokoe — THE University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has admitted 874 fresh students out of the 953 applicants for this academic year sandwich programmes.

Out of those admitted, 679 enrolled for various programmes at the university and took part in the matriculation ceremony on the campus at Sokode-Lokoe, near Ho on Saturday.

Welcoming the fresh students, the Vice Chancellor, Professor John Owusu Gyapong, cautioned them that the university frowned upon examination malpractice, saying, "If you are found culpable, the appropriate sanctions would be applied fully."

"Remember that you were admitted as an individual and you will graduate as such, and you are therefore, solely responsible for all your actions. You are adults and so you will be treated as such," he warned.

The Vice Chancellor said that, although the infrastructural facilities on the campus might not compare to structures in the well-established public universities, UHAS was poised to improve upon them.

He added that various strategies were in the pipeline to enhance the existing facilities as well as develop new ones, especially hostel facilities, at all campuses to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

UHAS, he said, was the first public university solely dedicated to training health professionals to enable them address the diverse health issues in the country and beyond, and urged the students to be self-disciplined and efficient in time management.

"In addition, it is uniquely devoted to research and community service, which forms a fundamental component in the development of our programmes," he stated.

Professor Gyapong announced that UHAS currently offered four post graduate programmes - Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Imaging, Master of Philosophy in Medical Imaging, Master of Public Health and Master of Philosophy in Applied Epidemiology - and entreated some of the fresh students to enroll into those areas of study in future.

The university runs 18 undergraduate programmes in the various fields of Health and Allied Health Sciences.