Ghana: Four DCEs in Road Crash ... 3 in Critical Condition

Tamale — Four District Chief Executives (DCEs) in the Northern Region were yesterday involved in a road crash when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a Mercedes Benz on the Tamale-Kimtampo highway.

The DCEs were travelling to Wa in the Upper West Region for the launching of the Rearing for Food and Jobs by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yussif Mohammed Tanko, who confirmed the accident to the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday, said it occurred between the hours of 5am and 6am at a community called Zanzugu near Sakpala.

He stated that the Mercedes Benz which was traveling from Accra to Tamale veered off its lane and collided with the vehicle carrying the DCEs, resulting in the accident.

The police PRO said the DCEs and the occupants of the Benz saloon car were rushed to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

He said three of the DCEs and the occupants of saloon vehicle are said to be in critical condition.

The Northern Regional Minister Mr Salifu Saeed said his outfit was liaising with the doctors of the hospital to fly them to 37 Military Hospital for specialists care.

He named the DCEs as Abdallah Mohammed Hashim, DCE for Mion; Issah Musah, DCE for Gusheigu; Abdulai Yakubu, MCE for Nanumba North and Ahmed Abukari Iddrisu DCE for Zabzugu.