Ghana: 50,000 Girls to Be Trained in Digital Literacy

A total of 50,000 girls across the country including Volta, Ashanti, Eastern, Central and the Western Region, within the next five years, will receive training on digital literacy.

This follows the launch of the second edition of Females in Tech Initiative (FemITI) to promote digital literacy among females in the country.

FemITI, which is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 and 5, promoting quality education and achieving gender equality, respectively, seeks to offer young girls from deprived areas an opportunity to receive digital literacy.

Christened 'FemITI 2.0' and organised by DreamOval Foundation, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES), this year's event would include 76 girls from the Greater Accra Region.

The participants would be introduced to the concept of Internet of Things (IOT), Robotics and coding within an eight-week intensive digital literacy training.

The participants were selected from public schools in Madina, Adenta, Amrahia, Ogbojo and Ayi Mensah, all in the Greater Accra Region.

At the launch in Accra, Francis Ahene-Affoh, Senior Vice President of the DreamOval Foundation, admonished the participants to take advantage of the opportunities inherent in the programme to build their knowledge of the digital space.

He indicated that the Foundation believes in a transformed society through digital evolution and advised them to take the training seriously.

Mr Ahene-Affoh further encouraged the girls to use the training as an opportunity to develop programs and projects that would support their schools and their communities.

"Ghana and the rest of the world cannot develop without the new digital literacy drive that has taken over the world. The world of technology has become a fast-paced environment for all across the globe. It is therefore appropriate that every individual in Africa, both child and adult, join this digital revolution and be part of the new digital age," he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the Director of Basic Education of GES, Philomena Buckman commended the foundation for the initiative of targeting girls from underprivileged communities, and advised the girls to comport themselves and learn to improve their skills in the use of technology.