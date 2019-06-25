Ghana: Driver, Another Arrested for Allegedly Trafficking 31 People

The police at Assin Fosu have arrested a driver and his mate for allegedly trafficking 31 people from Togo to Ghana.

The police rescued the victims, and grabbed, Isaaka Eiono,38, driver, and Ussif Duoda,34, the driver's mate, to assist in investigations, at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, Accra.

The victims, aged between one and 37 years, were on board a Sprinter Mercedes bus with registration number GY 2576-13 travelling from Naki in Togo to Elubo in the Western Region when they were arrested by the police.

The Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of CID of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Mike Baah, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

He said on June 19, at about 3p.m, the police at Assin Fosu became suspicious and intercepted the vehicle conveying the 31 people, which was being driven by Eiono.

Supt Baah said the driver and his mate were apprehended and the victims rescued at Cape Coast by the Central Regional Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the CID.

He said the victims whose statements were taken were currently at a shelter.

Supt Baah said statements of the suspects had also been taken, and when they were interrogated, the driver claimed another driver asked him to help transport the victims to Ghana.

He said the parents and relations of the victims have been invited to assist the police in investigations.

Supt Baah said efforts were being made to arrest other accomplices.