Ghana: International Potato Centre Partners Fruit and Vegetables Fair 2019

The International Potato Centre (CIP), a development institution delivering sustainable solutions to the pressing world problems of hunger, poverty and the degradation of natural resources is set to partner the Maiden Fruit and Vegetables Fair (FRUITVEG) 2019.

CIP is a custodian to a collection of potato, sweet potato and Andean roots and tubers including the world's largest in-vitro collection of potato diversity.

In a statement the Country Manger of the International Potato Centre (CIP) Ghana, Dr Thomas van Mourik, observed that, "CIP is constantly seeking to forge new, relevant partnerships to ensure that the centre is informed and provides access to the most advanced technologies and skills, acting as an intermediary to share their technological know-how to potato and sweet potato farmers in developing nations."

The Maiden National Fruits and Vegetables Fair (FruitVEG Fair 2019) is scheduled for the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) from Wednesday, August 21- 22,2019.

We are excited to be a part of this effort to deliver a convergence arena that seeks to fulfil a need for an agenda benefiting smallholder, medium and large scale farmers in the developing world concerning this important sector," Dr Mourik said.

The Executive Director, FruitVEG Secretariat, Christopher Kpeh acknowledged the importance of CIP partnership for FRUITVEG 2019.

He emphasised that the secretariat seeks to promote the fruits and vegetables sector by rallying support for increase cultivation of fruits and vegetables for local consumption, industrial use and export to gain foreign exchange.

"In an increasingly competitive global grocery market, retailers are looking to the fruit and vegetable business more and more for ideas on how to boost their sales, improve consumer experience in their stores and distinguish their overall offer. In many areas, this will translate into a higher demand for better-tasting products that can command a better price, but in developing markets the affordability of quality fresh produce may well be an influential deciding factor," he said.

He outlined that CIP seeks to share improved sweet potato farming knowledge and technologies, contribute to structuring of sweet potato farmer unions, and to significantly contribute to improving food security and household incomes within the sub region.

FruitVEG Fair 2019 under the theme,'Fruits and vegetables, a catalyst for health and economic development' will showcase, celebrate and deliberate on the business feature within the fruits and vegetables sector as well as the vital role played by growers, suppliers and buyers within the sector in the Eastern Region.

Mr Henry K. Crentsil Jnr, the Eastern Regional Director, Regional Department of Agriculture stated that, Eastern Region remained a key player in the cultivation of fruits and vegetables in Ghana hence the directorate welcomes the opportunity to partner FruitVEG Fair 2019.

He commended the FruitVEG Fair Secretariat for identifying the region as the first point of its campaign to promote fruitful dialogue and showcase Ghana's fruits and vegetables potential so all partners can join in deepening the competitiveness of the Ghanaian vegetable sector.

Through exhibitions and seminars stakeholders will be linked to untiring efforts at feeding our growing population, providing raw materials to the nation's industries and contributing substantially to the nation's foreign exchange earnings through export.

FruitVEG fair is a product of FruitVEG Initiative Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, VERITAS Publics, Infocus BCW, Rite FM, Karidok Juice, among other stakeholders.