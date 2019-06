CAMEROON begin their Africa Cup of Nations title defence against Guinea-Bissau and should have little trouble at the Ismailia Stadium at 2.30pm today. Clarence Seedorf's men are tipped to claim their first maximum points over a side that is only making their second ever Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2017 tournament saw Guinea-Bissau exit at the group stage and it will take a monumental effort for Baciro Cande's team to go any further this year.