Ghana: President to Watch Stars' Opening Game Against Benin

PRESIDENT Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo will be at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt tonight to support the Black Stars as they seek to open their AFCON 2019 campaign with victory over the 'Squirrels' of Benin.

The President, at a farewell meeting with the team ahead of their camping in Dubai about a fortnight ago, promised to be the number one cheer-leader of the Stars in their Group F opener in Egypt.

"It's my intention to come and watch your first match on the 25th of June. I will be in Egypt to see you play and if with God's grace, which I believe he will give us, and we make the final I am going to come there as well and watch.

"I will bring you the support of the entire nation. So we wish you the very best of luck and, hopefully, the next time we meet each other, it will be good times again for Ghanaian football," he said.

The President told the team that Ghanaians had been yearning for the trophy for almost four decades, with many disappointing moments, and urged the players to work hard to end the long drought.

"I know you are ready and crying for it so go out there and let our people also be happy. They have been mourning for too long and the time is now to lift their spirits," he noted.

The Stars will need to win tonight's game and secure favourable points in their subsequent games with Cameroon and Guinea Bissau on Saturday and Tuesday respectively to qualify to the Round of 16 of the competition.

The team has reached the semi finals six consecutive times, with two finals against Egypt in 2010 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

It is the hope of every Ghanaian to see the Stars return from the tournament with the ultimate trophy which was last won by Ghana 37 years ago in Libya.