Somalia: President Farmajo Pledges to Strengthen Federalism

The governmnt of Somalia is commited to strenthening the federal system of governmnt.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo said his administration will put in more efforts to strengthen the states as he sought unity of the nation.

He also said the central government will work hand in hand with the federal states to build a united a strong country with a formidable force to defend the territorial boundaries.

He rallied on the citizen to corporate with the government as they sought peace and stability for the country.

"We say we adopted the right federalism because we need to get a strong central government. We want to get a central government with formidable forces who defend the country," he said