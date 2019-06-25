Africa: Kojo Names Provisional Squad for 2020 CHAN Qualifiers

Coach Thomas KoJo (R) will be absent from the touchline for the Lone Star's next four games in CAF competitions after he was handed a four-game ban for using "abusive language" during the Liberia vs DR Congo game in the 2019 AFCON Qualifiers in Kinshasa.

National team head Coach Thomas Kojo, who is undergoing a four-match touchline ban by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has named a 25-man squad for the Lone Star upcoming match against Senegal in the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Liberia is due to host Senegal in the first leg, slated for July 26 in Monrovia.

The CHAN 2020 qualification is a men's football competition, which decides the participating teams of the 2020 African Nations Championship. Only national team players, who are playing in their country's own domestic league, are eligible to compete in the tournament.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Cameroon, which qualify automatically as hosts.

In his 25-man squad released, coach Kojo named seven players each from First Division champions LPRC Oilers and FA Cup winner LISCR FC, three from both Watanga FC and BYC, with the others coming from Nimba United, Monrovia Club Breweries and second Division clubs Muscat FC and Pags FC.

Watanga midfielder Isaac Pupo and LISCR FC defender Dirkir Glay, who returned to the national league after spells abroad, are among the 25-man squad.

Nine players will get their first experience to train with the national team.

They include LPRC Oilers shot-stopper Prince Wlame, defender Samson Dweh (also of Oilers), Emmanuel Clarke of Nimba FC; midfielders Armah Vaikainah of LISCR and Dennis Wesseh of Watanga, as well as strikers Mark Karley of Pags, Varney Dukuly of Nimba United, Terry Sackor of Oilers and Mark Yallah of Muscat.

LFA First Division joint to goal scorers, Christoper Jackson and Varney Dukuly, are also part of squad.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Prince Wlame (LPRC Oilers), Alpha Jalloh (Barrack Young Controllers - BYC), Ashley Williams (LISCR FC)

Defenders: Alvin Maccornel, Nuwo Johnson, Aloysius Simujla and Samson Dweh (LPRC Oilers); Kemoh Kamara and Dirkir Glay (LISCR FC); Emmanuel Clarke (Nimba FC) and Carlos Williams (Watanga FC)

Midfielders: Armah Vaikainah, Sam Jackson and Edward Ledlum (LISCR FC); Isaac Pupo and Dennis Wesseh (Watanga FC); Kelvin Potis and Ketu Jerbo (BYC); Ebenezer Solo (LPRC Oilers) and Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries)

Strikers: Mark Karley (Pags FC), Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC), Varney Dukuly (Nimba United), Terry Sackor (LPRC Oilers) and Mark Yallah (Muscat FC)