Liberia: Kemayah Elected Vice Chair of CRPD

Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations was on Friday, June 22, 2019, elected as vice chair of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

Mandated by Article 40 of the CRPD, the Conference of State Parties convenes annually to consider any matter with regard to the implementation of the convention.

According to a dispatch from the mission, Amb. Kemayah was elected by acclamation, by the 193 member states of the United Nations at the start of the 12th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations CRPD in New York.

Kemayah will serve a two-year term alongside Luis Gallegos Chiriboga, Permanent Representative of Ecuador to the United Nations, who was elected as Chair of the CRPD, and other members of the bureau.

The 12th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, convened at the United Nations Headquarters from June 11-13, 2019, under the overarching theme, "Ensuring the Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in a Changing World through the Implementation of the CRPD."

Amb. Kemayah chaired the General Debate Sessions of the conference, which provided the platform for United Nations Member States and Civil Society Organizations to report on actions to promote inclusive and promote the welfare of persons living with disabilities.

Kemayah has been elected to the Bureau of United Nations Committees and Conferences.

In September, 2018, Amb. Kemayah was elected as Chair of the United Nations Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee, for the 73rd of the United Nations General Assembly, a position he currently serves.