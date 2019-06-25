Liberia: U.S.$5 Voter Card Replacement Ends Today

Says NEC, quoting Article 3.5:2 of election law

The replacement of lost or damaged voter registration cards, which recently became a matter of controversy over the weekend when it was discovered that replacement applicants would be charged US$5, ends today, June 25, 2019.

The publication comes barely two weeks ahead of the two major by-elections scheduled for July 8, 2019, to fill vacant seats in Montserrado County District #15 (Lower House) and Montserrado County Upper House (Senate).

The NEC reminds the public that this process is consistent with the 1986 Elections' Law, Section 3.5:2, which says: "In the event of loss or destruction of the registration card, and after proof has been established, the registrar shall issue a new card for a minimum fee of US$5 to be paid in the internal revenue."

Additionally, NEC acting Communication director, Prince Dunbar, informed the Daily Observer via mobile phone that: "It is true because it is based on the Constitution. That's what the law says. People have gotten used to free gift, because the NEC has in the past done this free-of-charge to encourage more people participate in the electoral processes. Right now, the Commission has no money, so it has to go strictly by the law," Mr. Dunbar said.

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

Earlier, the NEC in its public service announcement said it informs the public that the replacement exercise for lost or damaged voter registration (VR) Cards, begins on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The Commission informs the public that two replacement centers have been set-up at its Lower Magisterial Office in Brewerville and Upper Magisterial Office in Bensonville both in Montserrado County.

The replacement process is as follows:

1. Obtain a replacement VR ID Card invoice slip for its magisterial office;

2. Proceed to the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Office for payment and obtain a flag receipt slip from the LRA;

3. Proceed back to NEC Magisterial Office for the replacement of your lost or damaged voter registration card.

The NEC announcement is signed by Prince Dunbar , NEC acting communications director.