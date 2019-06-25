Zimbabwe: Zifa Defends Taking Assembly Members to AFCON

ZIFA have insisted that their decision to bring their assembly members to the 32nd African Cup of Nations football jamboree was not a joyride based on a debt of gratitude for voting the leadership into office.

The association's board instead argues that the move was a capacity-building exercise from which they are hoping that all the councillors who travelled to Cairo can draw valuable lessons on how such tournaments like the Nations Cup are organised and managed.

ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and his board have come under attack from some quarters who claimed that the resources could have been used to send more supporters to watch the tournament or for other purposes.

But Kamambo has been adamant since assuming power in December last year that his leadership would take a different approach to the administration of football in the country and this included ensuring that those tasked with running the sport at all levels from Area Zones to the Premiership were also helped to develop.

"Training and development comes at a cost, and once we fail to invest in our people, they will continue to be the same.

"Should we wish to embrace the change around us and become part of the global phenomenon, we will sure have to invest in our people. Through this sacrifice, we will build a generation that can seize the future.

"Our better participation in upcoming tournaments begins by admitting that our ways need revamp, and there is no better way to prepare ourselves, than train all relevant stakeholders. The sum total of the parts should add up to the whole, and we are as strong as our weakest link," Kamambo said.

The ZIFA boss also said he had no regrets helping to provide a platform for the local media to interact with their peers from around the continent in their discharge of duties in the coverage of the biggest football showpiece in Africa.

"When I first made the pledge to take my council to Egypt.

Many quarters, including some of our councillors said, 'it was a bluff' and when nothing regarding the trip was mentioned in the intervening period, the same voices again where heard saying, 'we told you so'," Kamambo said.