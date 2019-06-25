Malawi: Lilongwe City Council Drills 16 Teachers in Athletics Skills

Lilongwe — Lilongwe City Council (LCC), through its Sports Department, has drilled 16 teachers in athletics skills as a way of equipping them with knowledge of teaching various athletics sports in their respective schools.

The teachers are from different primary and secondary schools around Lilongwe City including Kankodola, Livimbo and Mlodza primary schools. Others were Chinsapo and Dzenza Secondary schools, just to mention a few.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), LCC's Sports Officer, Grace Thera said her department decided to equip teachers with athletics skills to promote talents among learners.

"Our department focuses much on promoting various sporting activities among the youth, for this reason, we decided to train teachers for them to be capable of coaching athletics among the youth, especially students," Thera said.

She added that LCC was eyeing to revamp athletics in the country, saying it has been sidelined as compared to other sports disciplines such as football, netball and basketball.

Recently, LCC conducted a sports awareness exercise at Mvunguti Primary School Ground in Lilongwe's Area 25.

The awareness exercise was aimed at identifying sports talents such as athletics, Bawo, netball and football among the youth of age range 7-25.

Thera said promoting athletics in schools would help in nurturing talents for best future athletes who will be representing Malawi in international games.

"I am confident that our initiative will encourage students to participate in athletics such as relay race, Javelin and long jumps.

"I am also sure the program will produce excellent athletes that will put our country on the map in international games like, Region 5," she said.

One of the teachers who have been drilled in athletics, Elizabeth Perakamoyo, commended LCC for its gesture in equipping them with athletics skills, saying the skills they had acquired would enable help them teach outstanding athletics techniques on the ground.

Apart from sports awareness exercise and drilling of teachers in athletics, LCC also embarked on rehabilitating football fields and netball courts in some schools in Lilongwe City as a way of promoting sports among the students.