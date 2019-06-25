Namibia: Calitz Causes an Upset At Junior Tennis Tournament

DIAN Calitz caused an upset to win the Boys u16 category at the Sanlam Junior Tennis tournament over the weekend.

Calitz, who is still under 14 and recently returned from an u14 African tournament in Zimbabwe, beat the top seeded George Louw to win the u16 title.

Daneel van der Walt won the boys u18 title, while Ruben Nel beat Ewan van Heerden 6-0, 6-0 in the boys u14 final, and Ruben Yssel beat Lian Kuhn 5-7, 7-6, 10-5 in a tight boys u12 final.

The Girls u12 category was comfortably won by Ayanda Basson while the Girls u14 winner was Hayley Kidd from Swakopmund.

The 13-year-old Raica Coelho dominated the Girls u16 category by only losing two of her 36 games in her three matches.

The Namibian Tennis Association thanked Sanlam for their long running sponsorship of junior tennis in Namibia, while Sanlam reaffirmed its commitment towards tennis in the future.

The next junior tennis tournament will take place in Swakopmund on 19 July. More information can be obtained from ntajuniortennis@gmail.com