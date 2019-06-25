South Africa: Work to End Joburg Water Shutdown Progressing As Scheduled - Rand Water

Johannesburg's leading bulk water supplier, Rand Water, says its work on the B11 pipeline shutdown is progressing according to schedule.

"The technical teams worked throughout the night and achieved the set project milestones. The work is on target," spokesperson Justice Mohale said, as the planned 54-hour maintenance which commenced on Monday continues.

He said the utility's network was operational and stable, with all reservoirs meeting demand.

No reports of interruptions to service due to the shutdown had been reported to Rand Water thus far, Mohale added.

A "war room" had been established to oversee the shutdown and continuously monitoring the network.

Residents were urged to continue using water sparingly during this period. The work on the B11 pipeline is to install a 2 500mm butterfly valve between Lethabo to Vereeniging.

Residents were requested not to panic during the service interruptions, as all reservoirs were fully capacitated to supply sufficient water for the duration of the shutdown, News24 previously reported.

