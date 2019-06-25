Namibia: Champions League Continues Amidst Uncertainty

WITH the fate of the Namibia Football Association's first division still unclear, the informal Windhoek Champions League for first and second division teams continues unabated.

The Champions League was created by members of the Khomas Football Region (KFR) to keep their players active, in the absence of the NFA First and Second Divisions which still have not taken place.

With the Namibia Premier League having been completed last month, three teams, namely Young African, Orlando Pirates and Civics, were relegated, but with no First Division having taken place last season, it is still unclear which teams will be promoted from the First Division.

David Morgan, the chairman of the KFR said he did not agree with teams being relegated from the Premier League while the First Division was still unresolved.

"The Khomas leadership does not agree with the relegation of three teams from the Premier League to the First Division. According to the First Division constitution, teams from the first and second divisions must also be promoted, so you cannot just relegate teams from the Premier League and not promote teams from the lower leagues," he said.

"If you relegate three teams from the Premier League to the First Division, and you don't have any promotions, then you will end up with 15 teams in the First Division in stead of the 12, as stipulated by the constitution," he added.

"We organised the Windhoek Champions League just to keep our players active until we hear what the normalisation committee decide to do," he added.

The chairperson of the NFA normalisation committee, Hilda Basson-Namundjebo could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, the action in the Windhoek Champions League continued with matches taking place in four mini-groups over the weekend.

In Group A, Windhoek United upset the log leaders Namib Eagles with a 2-0 victory on Saturday, with their captain Geraldo Eiseb scoring both their goals.

On Sunday, Eagles however struck back with a 1-0 victory against Windhoek Correctional Services to remain at the top of the log on 19 points, while Windhoek United are now second on 14 points, but with a game in hand.

In another match on Sunday, fourth placed Windhoek Football Club beat bottom of the log Okauua Rovers 4-1.

In Group B, the log leaders Eleven Champions had a comfortable 3-0 victory against Afrocats on Saturday, with Mbeya Shamayuko, DJ Perestereo and Natangwe Petrus scoring their goals.

The next day, however, the non league team Young Generations caused quite an upset when they beat Eleven Champions 2-1 in a hard fought encounter.

In other Group B matches, Rio Juniors beat Afrika Rassap 4-2 and SKW beat Afrocats 5-0.

Rio Juniors have now joined Eleven Champions at the top of the log on 14 points, although Champions have a better goal difference.

Young Generation are third on 12, followed by Afrika Rassap (11), SKW (7) and Africats (3).

In Group C, the leaders Khomas Nampol beat Namib Colts 3-1 on Saturday, but on Sunday they suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 2-0 to Kaizen Football Academy.

In another match on Sunday, City Boys and Namib Colts played to a 2-2 draw.

Despite their defeat, Khomas Nampol still comfortably lead the log on 13 points, followed by City Boys (8), Namib Colts (7) and Kaizen (6).

In the only match in Group D, Swallows beat Golden Rivers 4-0, to join NUST at the top of the log on 13 points. Ramblers are third on nine points, while Golden Rivers must still open their account.

At the end of the group stages the top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.