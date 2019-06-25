Zimbabwe: Macheso Band Members Assault Motorist

Arts Correspondent

Alick Macheso's band members reportedly assaulted a Ruwa motorist in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The band members, who were on their way from a performance at Club Manake, were involved in an accident with the motorist only identified as Mao.

Following the accident, there was a heated argument as the motorist allegedly requested Macheso's drummer Givemore Chokumanyara who was driving the other vehicle to produce his drivers' licence. This did not go well with Chokumanyara and fellow band member, Selemani Mpochi also known as Majuice.

The band members allegedly assaulted Mao, before taking off with his identification documents.

"They (band members) took my licence and national identification documents but refused to produce theirs. "When I insisted they then ganged up on me," said Mao.

Mao said he had not made a police report hoping to find an amicable solution with Chokumanyara. "If we fail to resolve the issue I will be left with no other option but to report the matter to the police," he said. Macheso's manager Tich Makahamadze confirmed the accident but proffered ignorance over the assault allegations.

"Yes some of our band members were involved in a minor accident but no one was hurt and the car sustained minor damages.

"I however do not know anything about any of our band members being involved in a physical altercation with anyone," he said.

When asked to either confirm the incident with Chokumanyara or to provide his contacts, Makahamadze said his phone was out of power and about to shut down.

Violent incidents are not rare in sungura music with Peter Moyo having recently been charged for assaulting police officers at the "Mwana Wemurozvi" album launch held Eastpoint in the capital.