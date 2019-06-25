South Africa: Icasa Conducts Public Awareness Campaign in Northern Cape, 28 to 29 Jun

press release

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) will conclude its public education and awareness campaign in the Northern Cape from 28 to 29 June 2019 after a successfully conducting such campaigns in all Provinces. The awareness campaign is one of the ways in which ICASA interacts with communities to provide education about the services it offers in regulating the communications industry.

The campaign will kick off in Warrenton on Friday, 28 June 2019 and thereafter in Galeshewe (Kimberley) on Saturday, 29 June 2019.

The town-hall meeting will commence at 09:30 in Warrenton where discussions with the community and stakeholders will take place at Ikhutseng Community Hall followed by an edutainment activation from 12:00 midday in Warrenton Town. A mall activation will be held at Galeshewe Square at 12:00 on Saturday.

The town-hall meeting is an opportunity for ICASA to learn about challenges faced by the community on ICT-related matters and how these can be mitigated or addressed. ICASA will also be presenting on a number of topics that include, among others, the high cost of communication and related interventions as well as complaints handling processes. The campaign further provides an opportunity for the community to and young people in particular, to better understand their rights and responsibilities on ICT matters; and to ensure that they are protected from unfair, unsafe and unethical practice.

"Consumers usually fall prey to unfair and unethical practice from some communications and telecommunications companies; and it is our responsibility to ensure that consumers know their rights and are protected. Young people are also encouraged to seize opportunities within the broadcasting, telecommunications and postal services sectors by applying for licences from ICASA," says ICASA's Paseka Maleka.

ICASA would like to encourage members of the communities of Warrenton, Kimberley and surrounding areas to come out in numbers to share their experiences and learn about the latest developments with regards to the initiative by ICASA to bring down the cost of communication in South Africa.

"We would really appreciate participation by local communities during these activations because they are the ones who bear the brunt of high communication costs and data services in particular. ICASA will also announce the opening of the Northern Cape office in Kimberley" concludes Maleka.

