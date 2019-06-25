South Africa: Robbery Suspect Nabbed Five Hours After a Hit At Kwanobuhle Tavern

press release

Police in KwaNobuhle arrested one of the four suspects five hours after a tavern was robbed in KwaNobuhle yesterday.

On Monday, 24 June 2019 at about 6pm, it is alleged that a man entered a tavern in Vusani Street, KwaNobuhle in Uitenhage. It is alleged that a man posed as a customer and pretended to be buying beer, when he took out a firearm and threatened to shoot the owner. An armed man was quickly joined by three other men, who are believed were also armed. Suspects stole cash and a cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot.

The incident was immediately reported to the police, who immediately followed up on some leads. Five hours later, with the assistance from residents, one of the suspects was traced to a house in 10th Avenue, KwaNobuhle and was arrested. Police are closing in on the other suspects and their arrest is imminent. A 25-year-old man is due to appear at the KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 27 June 2019 on charges of business robbery.