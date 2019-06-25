South Africa: Mother and Son Arrested for Alleged Murder

press release

Msobomvu police detectives arrested a 45-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son for alleged murder of a 23-year-old man. It is alleged that the 23-year-old man was seen by community members on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 at about 19:30 already passed away in the street at Ext 14B Mcubakazi Township, Butterworth.

Investigations continued and led to the arrests of the two (02) suspects on Monday, 24 June 2019. Both suspects will be appearing before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 25 June 2019 on a charge of murder. The deceased was identified as Solomzi Gcanca aged 23.