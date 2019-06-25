South Africa: Five Johannesburg Metro Police Officers Arrested for Corruption

press release

Five Johannesburg Metropolitan Traffic Department (JMPD) police Constables were arrested yesterday in a sting operation for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The five JMPD officers, Patrick Xolani Njova (38), Simphiwe Zwelakhe Diko (36), Siyabulela Stanford Kheswa (36), Smanga Mthethwa (33), and Fumani Brain Maluleke (26) are alleged to have stopped a car in around Cleveland in March this year. Upon searching the vehicle they allegedly seized an unlicensed firearm. Instead of arresting the suspect they demanded a R15 000-00 payment and released him.

The corruption was reported to the Hawks, who after investigations, secured warrants of arrests against the traffic officials. They appeared before the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Monday and they were all granted R2000 bail each pending their next appearance on 13 October 2019. Investigations continue.