South Africa: Steenberg Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

press release

Detectives are pursuing all avenues to bring them closer to the suspects who are responsible for the death of a police officer in Steenberg. Last night at around 23:15 two members attached to the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit approached five suspects in Fawley Court, Lavender Hill, who fled on the arrival of police. During the pursuit of the suspects, they opened fire at the police vehicle in Grindel Crescent and wounded the driver, a 34 year old sergeant. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to death. His partner, a constable escaped the attack unharmed.

The Western Cape police management wishes to express their sincere condolence to the family and colleagues of the member who died while protecting the community, and assured them that every endeavour will be made to apprehend the suspects so that they can be prosecuted with the full might of the law.

Any person who can assist us with information regarding this case is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially.