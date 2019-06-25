South Africa: A Further Police and Traffic Officials Added for Alleged Corruption in Mpumalanga

press release

Five more police and traffic officials people have been arrested for alleged corruption.

Their arrest follows a Hawks operation which commenced last week Friday and saw the arrest of two traffic officials Khethiwe Mkhabela (42), Lucky Mabena (37) and police Constable David Mahlare Ntuli (34). The trio appeared before the Komatipoort Magistrate Court and granted of R1000 bail each. They will appear again on 12 July 2019 pending further investigations.

On the same day other two traffic officials and a police constable were arrested later Friday evening. The last two suspects were added on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Traffic officials, Simphiwe Nkosi (42) Zanele Vilakazi (32) and Elias Sibanyoni (31) a police officer, appeared in Middelburg and Belfast Magistrate Court yesterday and were granted bail ranging between R500 and R1000. Michael Mathenjwa (34) and Constable Sello Lefi Mila (34) at the Belfast Magistrate court and they were both were granted R500 bail each and their case has been postponed to 27 June 2019.

The Acting-Provincial Head of the Directorate For Priority Crime Investigation Brigadier Obed Ngwenya has applauded the arrest of five traffic officials and three police officers.

"Corruption affects us all, it threatens sustainable economic development, ethical values and justice. It destabilises our society and endangers the rules of the law. It undermine the institutions and values of our democracy," he concluded.