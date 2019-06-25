Somalia: PM Is Holding Talks With Galmudug State Authorities

A high delegation led by Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire is in Dhusamareeb, the administrative capital of Galmudug regional state for the second day.

The PM joined Interior Minister, Abdi Mohamed Sabriye to hold talks with the leaders of Galmudug state despite the absence of a regional leader, Ahmed Gelle Haaf who left the city on Sunday.

Sources say the premier is pushing local authorities to hold the presidential election of Galmudug state next month, after Haaf's term came close at the ending point, July 4.

President Gelle Haaf who was opposed to scheduled elections on July has changed his mind and called for Federal government to plan elections and reconciliation efforts in a press statement from his office issued on Monday.