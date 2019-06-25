Somalia Commends China for Maintaining Cordial Relations

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Issa Awad held bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, HE Mr. Wang Yi, in Beijing today.

The Somali Foreign Minister, Ahmed Awad, praised the Chinese role in defending African issues on the international arena and tackling the problems of the collective concern of the peoples of the continent, especially those relating to peace, security, and development.

He also noted the deep historical relations between Somalia and China and the need to work in this regard to develop the various frameworks of joint cooperation, especially the economic and commercial aspects, as well as benefiting from the Chinese possibilities and experience in the fields of development of infrastructure, roads, energy, technology, tourism, agriculture, health, science, culture, oil and gas, which may contribute the consolidation and success of the "Somali National Development Plan."

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his country's pride in the historical relations which link it to Somalia in its different dimensions, especially political and commercial, in addition to converging visions and positions of both countries on international and regional issues.

At the end of the in-depth diplomatic talks, Somalia and China signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation.