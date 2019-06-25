25 June 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Deputy PM Meets With Italian Deputy Foreign Minister

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid (Khadar), received in Mogadishu the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy Emanuela Claudia Del Re, who arrived in the country for a one-day official visit.

The meeting dealt with a number of issues, including the enhancement of bilateral relations, ways to develop cooperation and the most important common issues of mutual interest to the two countries on the regional and international arenas.

