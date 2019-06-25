Ethiopia: Amhara Region Attorney General the Latest Victim in Wave of Assassinations Targeting Ethiopian High Level Officials - Alleged Coup Ringleader Killed By State Security

Photo: Geocurrents

A regional map of Ethiopia.

Migbaru Kebede, the Attorney General of Amhara regional state, died of his injuries while receiving medical treatment, the state television said. Migbaru became the latest victim in a wave of political assassinations that saw the shooting to death of General Seare Mekonnen, Chief of staff of the National defense force of Ethiopia, Ambachew Mekonnen (PhD), President of Amhara regional state, and Azeze Wasse, the regional administration's public organization advisor. Also killed along with General Seare is Major General Gezai Abera, a retired general. Migrabru was pronounced dead today after having been admitted to a hospital on Saturday.

Azeze Wassie, the regional administration's public organization advisor

Army chief General Seare and Maj-Gen Geazi were both shot and killed by the bodyguard of the former, the government said. They were killed at his residence in Addis Abeba on Saturday June 22. Early on the same day, Ambachew Mekonnen (PhD), President of Amhara regional state, and Azeze Wasse, the regional administration's public organization advisor, were both shot during a security meeting at the office of the president, according to the government. Dr. Ambachew died in hospital from his injuries.

Amhara People Democratic Party (ADP), the party governing the region, and federal authorities have said in statements that the killing of the president and his advisor happened in "a failed coup" attempt orchestrated by General Asaminew Tsige, a former prisoner who was appointed as the Amhara regional state's peace and security chief up on his release from prison last year.

PM Abiy Ahmed, who appeared late Saturday night on the national television wearing military fatigue, said that General Seare was a victim of a similar attack with that of the president of Amhara region, and was coordinated by "mercenaries." While condemning the attacks, PM Abiy vowed to restore peace and security without any breakup of "command and control." PM Abiy also said many of the participants in the "failed coup which lasted for just one hour" were apprehended and searches for those at large were ongoing.

According to Negussu Tilahun, Press Secretariat head at the office of PM Abiy, the killing of General Seare and Major General Geazi took place "in a span of few hours" after the killing of Dr. Ambachew and his advisor Azeze Wasse. Negussu also said the killing of General Seare and Maj-Gen Gezai in Addis Abeba was orchestrated by the same group who organized the "failed coup" in Bahir Dar which was allegedly led by General Asaminew.

In a just released statement the state television announced that General Asaminew has been killed by state security forces in Zenzelma area, near Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara regional state. The state television did not provide further details on the security operations that led to the killing of Gen. Asaminew. AS