25 June 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Obscure Company Targets Coal Mining Project On Kruger Park Doorstep

analysis By Ed Stoddard

A little-known company called Manzolwandle Investments wants to start coal mining operations on the doorstep of the Kruger Park's southern border, near Komatipoort. It has already submitted a scoping report, which is an initial assessment of a mining project's viability. Local residents are concerned and it is sure to get on the radar screen of conservationists.

On Thursday 27 June a public meeting will be Kambaku Golf Club in Komatipoort to discuss the issue of "mining in Nkomazi", the Lowveld municipality where the sun rises over Mpumalanga. According to the invitation, which was sent to Business Maverick, the featured speakers are from Mpumalanga Agriculture, the Kruger National Park and the Crocodile River Irrigation Board.

"These speakers will share with us the points of view of organized agriculture, water affairs and the Kruger National Park regarding mining in Nkomazi. This refers to all existing and contemplated mining in Nkomazi, and includes the latest publication of interest in mining by Manzolwandle Investments (Pty) Ltd," the invitation says.

Attendance is free of charge, but lunch will cost you R120. Given the thorniness of the issue, it might be best if plonk is not served.

South Africa

