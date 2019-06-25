25 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Passenger Dies While Boarding FlySafair Plane at OR Tambo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Duncan Alfreds

A passenger has died at OR Tambo International Airport while boarding a local flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town.

"It is with immense sadness that FlySafair confirms the passing of one of our customers who was in the process of boarding flight FA200 from OR Tambo International to Cape Town International Airport," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said that the passenger had collapsed while boarding procedures were under way and that paramedics had immediately been called to assist.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all connected to this person, and with those who witnessed this tragic event this morning," said FlySafair.

The airline said that its flight to Cape Town was subsequently delayed, as well as the return leg, FA201.

Safe

Passengers aboard the flight had to disembark for police to conduct an investigation.

Flying remains a relatively safe means of transport.

In a paper titled The Probability of Dying in a Plane Crash or Having a Safe Flight , by the Wroclaw University of Technology, the authors say the probability of dying on a flight is equivalent to the danger faced while driving about 60km.

According to a Deutsches Ã„rzteblatt publication from 2012, one medical incident per 10 000 to 40 000 passengers is estimated on intercontinental flights.

Source: News24

South Africa

Pharmaceuticals and Industrial Chemicals Found in Fish Caught Off Cape Town's Coast

The ocean around Cape Town is so polluted that pharmaceutical and industrial chemical compounds are accumulating in the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.