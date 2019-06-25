Nigeria: Federal Civil Service Results Not Released, 11 Months After Exams

Top federal civil servants are grumbling over the delay in the release of the result of the promotion examination they sat for in July last year.

The promotion examination was conducted for both professional and administrative cadres in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for them to be promoted to the next level.

It was gathered that some senior staff of the Foreign Service who are due to be appointed as ambassadors also sat for the exam.

Eleven months after the exam was conducted by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), the result has not been released, thus stagnating the career progression of the affected top civil servants.

The exam was written by three categories of civil servants, Chief Administration officers who want to be promoted to assistant directors (level 14 to 15), assistant directors to deputy director (level 15 to 16) and deputy directors to directors (level 16 to 17).

It was also gathered that while the result of the 2018 batch is being awaited, the time for the conduct of the 2019 examination was just a few weeks away.

The exam scripts, our correspondent gathered was marked at the office of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA)office, Abuja, months ago, as against the usual venue, the Public Service Institute (PSI), Kubwa, Abuja.

Some of the affected civil servants lamented the delay, calling for the immediate release of the result.

One of them said the development has negatively affected their morales and created bad blood in the federal civil service.

"The prayer of everybody is to attain the peak of his career. Over the years, we have put in our best and now when we are about to attain the pinnacle of our career, this obstacle is being created.

"We sat for the exams in July and traditionally the result was to be released in November last year but almost a year after we sat for it, the result has not been released. It is worrisome that nobody is saying anything," he said.

An assistant director who is also affected said the delay in the release of the result was not portraying the FCSC in a good light.

"What's the justification for the delay? Nothing. Any further delay in the release of our result will create a serious problem in the system.

However, a source close to the FCSC said the delay was initially as a result of lack of quorum by the commissioners.

The spokesperson of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Mrs. Felicia Eniola Babaoye, told Daily Trust in Abuja that the issues would soon be addressed.

According to her, the new management of the commission has been working, holding a series of meetings, to ensure that that the issues were worked out.

She said the management would soon come public on the outcome of the development.