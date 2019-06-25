25 June 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: S/West Governors, Stakeholders Hold Emergency Security Summit Today

South-west governors and other stakeholders in the zone will today hold an emergency security summit in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital.

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who disclosed this on Sunday at a church service, said the summit would discuss the way-out of the security challenges in the zone.

The governor charged religious leaders to continue to pray for the country.

Akeredolu, who is also the chairman of Southwest Governors Forum, said it had become their duty as governors to find a way to protect their people from bandits and kidnappers.

