Nigeria: Imo Governorship - Tribunal Okays AA's Withdrawal

The Imo State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Owerri has granted the request of Action Alliance (AA) to withdraw from the petition filed by its governorship candidate, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu.

The party had in a letter dated May 27, signed by its legal adviser, Anaukyaa Peter, requested its counsel, Okey Ehieze, to discontinue his appearance in the suit No: EPT/OW/GOV/IM/02/2019, in which AA was the second petitioner.

At the sitting of the tribunal, yesterday, the chairman, Justice Michael Adewara, said the tribunal had no option but to grant the request of the petitioner.

The tribunal, however, rejected the request of the respondents, Emeka Ihedioha and the PDP to have the case struck out.

But Nwosu in reaction said he was not perturbed by the ruling.

A statement signed by Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, Director, Media and Publicity of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu Campaign Organisation, said as disappointing as the decision was, "there is absolutely no cause for alarm as the ruling has in no way vitiated the credibility of the petition."

Nwosu maintained that he was the undisputed winner of the election held in March, and expressed optimism that the learned justices would serve justice by declaring him the winner.

He said, "We are not unaware of the jubilation going on in the camp of the PDP, and the suspicious interest they have shown in this matter. While we sympathize with Imolites over the possible squandering of our common wealth to procure individuals and accessories that may help them perpetuate their illegal reign, we encourage all Imolites of goodwill to remain steadfast and firm, as the best news for Imolites is yet ahead."