South Africa: Minister Naledi Pandor Congratulates Advocate Pansy Tlakula On Her Election to Serve On UN Human Rights Body

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, has congratulated Advocate Pansy Tlakula on her election to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (the CERD). Advocate Tlakula will serve on this important Human Rights Treaty-monitoring body for four years, for the period 2020 to 2023.

Advocate Tlakula was elected among 14 candidates, who sought to fill nine vacancies on the 18-person Committee. Meeting in New York on Friday, 21 June 2019, the 181 State Parties elected nine new members to this Committee. The Committee (CERD) comprises of 18 experts.

The CERD monitors the implementation of the UN Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

For the past 24 years, Adv. Tlakula has occupied leadership positions in independent constitutional bodies nationally and on the African continent. These positions have equipped her with practical skills and experience to perform her functions with impartiality and without fear, favour or prejudice.

The global resurgence of incidents of racism, racial discrimination and related intolerance and their manifestations, require of CERD to have members such as Advocate Tlakula, who will be able to serve the Committee with great distinction.

Minister Pandor is confident that Advocate Tlakula's election will greatly enhance the work of the Committee as she has lived experience and extensive professional experience in terms of the promotion, protection and fulfilment of human rights at the domestic and regional levels.

Minister Pandor wished advocate Tlakula success in her endeavours in the CERD.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation