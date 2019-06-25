Nigeria: Protesters Ask Buhari to Sack 'Cabal'

Scores of protesters, yesterday, stormed the Defence House, an annex of the Presidential Villa in Maitama, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to take full control of government from the hands of those they described as "cabal" as his second term in office begins.

The protesters under the aegis of Concerned APC National Stakeholders (CANS), carried placards with inscriptions such as 'Abba Kyari Must Go', 'PMB Must Take Charge of the Government', 'We Need Fresh Ideas Not Recycling Men and Women Who Have Spent Over 40 Years in Government', among others.

The convener, Dr Symeon Chilagorom, led the protest against those he called internal forces pulling down the administration of President Buhari.

"Our demand is a simple one; the people of this country elected Muhammadu Buhari as their President, not Mamman Daura, not Ismaila Funtua, and definitely not Abba Kyari. Only President Buhari has our mandate to govern over the affairs of this nation.

"In light of that, we are simply asking that President Buhari should take back control of his government and begin to walk his talk by delivering on the promises made during his campaign.

"These promises can only be achieved if the president is in the driver's seat not passenger's seat and if he is surrounded by patriotic men and women of goodwill who assisted him during the campaign in the eyes of the world," he said.

"The Nigerian people will not accept a repeat of the first term, as the slogan of the 2019 campaign dictates, this is the next level and we dare ask, have we not arrived at the Next Level?

"If indeed we have arrived at the Next Level, then why is it feeling like we are one step forward and 10 steps backward?"

"By now, we expected that a new cabinet independently formed by the president based on merit and other constitutional criteria is made public at the very least, not a situation where few members of the cabal are hiding in shadows trying to hand-pick their allies and cronies who have not contributed to the growth of the country nor assisted the party and the presidential campaign in the run up to the 2019 general elections.

"Today, insecurity permeates a vast area of the northern region majorly caused by poverty and slow pace of governance at all levels, time for governance is now," he said.