Nigeria: APC Chieftain Insists Oshiomhole Playing Godfather in Edo

A chieftain of APC in Edo, Charles Idahosa, yesterday, insisted that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is playing godfather role in the politics of the state.

Idahosa was reacting to Oshiomhole's comment in which he denied playing the role of a godfather in Edo politics.

"Oshiomhole brought Governor Godwin Obaseki to us and told us that he was the engine of his administration; and today, Governor Obaseki has lived up to our expectations and has actually exceeded the expectations of millions of Edo people," he said.

"Oshiomhole chose the deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu; he imposed all the commissioners on Governor Obaseki and chose the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie. So, what is Oshiomhole denying?" he asked.

The former political adviser to Comrade Oshiomhole said Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was correct when he said Oshiomhole was playing the godfather in Edo politics.

He added, "Oshiomhole chose the local government chairmen in the 18 local councils of the state as well as most of the members of the state House of Assembly. The current crisis in the assembly happened because he seems to be losing his hold on the politics of the state."