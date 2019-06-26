Tanzania: Is Diamond Platnumz's Kenyan Bae Expecting?

Photo: Tanasha/Instagram

Diamond and Tanasha

Is celebrity couple Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna expecting a baby?

The two lovebirds, who are inseparable since they made their relationship public last year, spent time together over the weekend in Tanzania.

And if videos circulating on social media are anything to go by, the two might be welcoming a bundle of joy soon.

Ms Tanasha has in the past two months stopped sharing pictures of tanned body. She has also replaced her wardrobe with clothes that fully cover her body.

On Sunday, she went out with her boyfriend in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam and videos circulating online suggest she is expectant.

In the videos shot in a boat, Donna's bulging tummy is visible.

Mmeliona Vizuri Tumbo la MamaKija😂😂😂😂😂 Mwishoni mwa Mwaka huu tutarajie Mtoto wa 4 ila Ndoa Hakuna😂😂😂😂 Tunakamilisha EastAfrica Community Kwanza😂😂😂😂

Rumors of her being pregnant emerged last month after fans noticed her protruding tummy when she was on a night out with the 'Tetema' hitmaker in Nairobi.

The two have been dating for almost a year.

Diamond Platnumz has three children, two with Zari and the other with Hamisa Mobetto.

If it's true that Tanasha is pregnant, it will be his fourth child.