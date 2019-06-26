Nigeria: I'm Determined to End Herders, Farmers Crises - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday stated his commitment to end the incessant conflicts between herders and farmers in the country.

He said this when he received a delegation from Nasarawa State led by the state governor, Abdullahi Sule.

Mr Buhari, who described these crises as age-long, said his administration is determined to find a lasting solution.

The North-central states of Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa have recorded a high number of deaths and displacements as a result of clashes between farmers and herders in several communities.

In January, the News Agency of Nigeria reported that over 18,000 Internally Displaced Persons were in 11 camps in Nasarawa State.

Also, a report funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said an estimated 7,000 Nigerians died between 2015 and 2019 in the persistent violence between farmers and pastoralists in Benue and Nasarawa States.

Self-appraisal

In his remark, the president said in the last four years, his administration has focused on enhancing security, inclusive economic empowerment and fighting corruption. He said they had made progress despite the significant challenges.

He also commended leaders and elders of the state for maintaining peace within the state.

"In the last four years, you collectively put aside your political, religious and ethnic differences for the interest of stability and prosperity. We must continue to preach peace and understanding in your various community.

"The incessant conflicts between herders and farmers is an age long problem, this administration is determined to find lasting solutions. I employ all leaders of opinion to help maintain peace while we are putting in place policies and permanent solutions," he said.

Mr Buhari assured that in the next four years, his administration would remain committed to the change agenda.

"Our goal of building an inclusive, secure and prosperous Nigeria is achievable. However, the federal government cannot do it alone. We need the full cooperation and support of states, local governments as well as traditional and religious leaders.

"Just last week, I inaugurated the National Economic Council during that meeting, I emphasised the need to invest in education, primary healthcare, agriculture and security as foundations for sustainable progress.

"I want to use this forum to again soliciting the support of all states to align with those four pillars. We must all have a collective vision for sustainable development," he said.